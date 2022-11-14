Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

6 killed after two WWII planes collide in midair at U.S. air show

14 November 2022, 08:17
6 killed after two WWII planes collide in midair at U.S. air show
14 November 2022, 08:17

6 killed after two WWII planes collide in midair at U.S. air show

HOUSTON. KAZINFORM Six people were killed after two WWII aircraft collided in midair on Saturday during an air show in the U.S. city of Dallas, authorities said on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

«According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday's Wings over Dallas air show incident,» Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.

Videos on Twitter showed that following the collision, the two planes rapidly crashed to the ground, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke.

Jenkins said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday,» said a Federal Aviation Administration statement after the crash.

Hank Coates, president of the Commemorative Air Force, which owned the planes and put on the airshow, told local reporters that a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four to five people, and a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane has a single pilot.

Coates said no paying customers were on the aircraft, adding that highly trained volunteers fly their planes, often retired pilots.

Federal aviation authorities are currently leading the investigation.

Photo: cbc.ca


Read also
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
Kabar News Agency and WAM to enhance cooperation
Boeing forecasts air cargo traffic to increase twofold in next 20 years
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News