6 kids killed in road accidents in Aktobe region since Jan

6 March 2023, 08:11
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Six children were killed and 16 more were injured in road traffic accidents in Aktobe region since the beginning of the year, Kazinform quotes the police department.

This January a teen driving a snowmobile ploughed into a group of people killing a woman and injuring five kids.

On February 21 a father and his three kids died in a car crash on the Samara-Shymkent highway.

On March 4 a girl was killed after a minor boy, born in 2008, lost control of the car. Four more children were injured and taken to hospital.

Since the beginning of the year 14 road traffic accidents involving kids were recorded in the region so far.


