6 kids beat COVID-19 in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 203 out of 437 coronavirus-positive patients in Pavlodar region have recovered so far, Kazinform reports.

As of now 10 patients, including 6 children beat COVID-19. All of them were discharged from hospital as the confirmatory tests showed negative results. They will be under home quarantine for 14 days more.

Since June 3 the region confirmed 72 asymptomatic cases.