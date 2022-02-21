Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6 Kazakhstanis granted wildcards for ITF Forte 60 Women’s

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 February 2022, 11:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Six Kazakhstani tennis players are set to compete at the ITF Forte 60 Women’s tournament in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Organizers granted wildcards to young and promising Kazakhstani athletes.

Aiya Nupbay will face top-seed Ekaterina Makarova from Russia in the opening match. Asylzhan Arystanbekova and Sandugash Kenzhibayeva will clash with Turkish and Ukrainian players, respectively. Adel Ismagulova will take on Elena Malygina from Estonia. Sofiya Chursina and Mariya Sinitsina will play against the Ukrainian and Russian players, accordingly.

The tournament has kicked off at the National Tennis Center in Nur-Sultan at 10:00 am today.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
