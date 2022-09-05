Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    6 Kazakhstani movies shortlisted for Kazan Int’l Muslim Film Festival

    5 September 2022, 10:10

    KAZAN. KAZINFORM 6 Kazakhstani movies get shortlisted for the XVIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival which will run between September 7 and 11 in the capital of Tatarstan, the festival’s official website reads.

    «Rukh» directed by Mikhail Plisko (Kazakhstan-Russia) will be screened on September 8 as part of the Short Fiction competitive programme. «Vesyolaya Azbuka» animated project by Rinat Abdulkhalikov will be demonstrated on the same day.

    On September 9 «Tarlan» directed by Yulia Zakharova will be presented in the Feature-Length Film programme. It is a collaboration between Tatarstan and Kazakhstan.

    Besides, «Mukagali» by Bolat Kalymbetov, «Besmoinak» by Yermek Tursunov and «Ogon» by Aizhan Kassymbek will be screened in the non-competitive programmes.

    On September 7 the Days of Kazakhstan Cinema will be held as part of the Kazan Festival dated to the Days of Kazakh Culture in Tatarstan slated for September 7-8.


    Photo: online.kinoprobafest.com

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    4 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    5 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor