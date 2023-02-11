Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary

11 February 2023, 14:12
DOBRECEN. KAZINFORM - Six Kazakhstani male boxers are to compete in the final of the 67th Bocskai Istvàn International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's Temirtas Zhussupov is to take on Kyrgyz Assylbek Amankul uulu in the 48kg final. Serik Temirzhanov is to meet Belgium's Vasile Usturoi in the bout for gold.

Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan is to face off against Australia's Fred Zziwa in the 60kg final.

Dulat Bekbauov of Kazakhstan is to fight against Ukraine's Yaroslav Mykhalushko for the 67kg gold. Ayatulla Takizhanov is to meet Ukrainian Ivan Papakin in the 75kg final bout.

Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbai is to take on British Patrick Brown for the 92kg gold.


Photo: sports.kz

Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
