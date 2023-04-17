Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6 injured in Bangkok nightclub shooting

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 April 2023, 18:32
BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Six people were wounded by gunshots at a nightlife complex in Thailand's capital of Bangkok, local police said Monday, Xinhua reports.

According to Police Colonel Sakya Saengwan, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 1, the authorities were notified of teenagers quarreling with each other and using guns, with injuries reported.

Two suspects, both armed with pistols, were arrested at the scene early on Monday, Sakya said.

All six injured are still being treated in hospitals, Sakya said, adding that all the wounded revelers were hit by stray bullets.

The police are now investigating those involved in the quarrel and calling the organizer and nightclub owner for questioning, he said.


