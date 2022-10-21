Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    6 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan

    21 October 2022, 13:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan dated this year to the 90th anniversary of Azerbaijan Mambetov and the Republic Day kicked off in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    The Theatre Week is going to take place between October 22 and 30. The festival will be held for the second time and is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of film and theatre director, holder of the state prize of the USSR and Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Mambetov.

    Eight theatres arrived in the Kazakh capital from around the country. Besides, six foreign theaters will participate in the Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan.

    The solemn opening ceremony will take place on October 22 at 07:30 p.m. at the Mambetov Kazakh State Drama and Comedy Theatre. The solemn closing ceremony is slated for October 30.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    Kazakhstani actor awarded top honors at Korkut ata festival
    Kazakhstan releases coins dated to 100th anniversary of Manshuk Mametova
    WE ARE THE WORLD exhibition to take place for the first time in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov