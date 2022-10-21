21 October 2022, 13:44

6 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan dated this year to the 90th anniversary of Azerbaijan Mambetov and the Republic Day kicked off in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The Theatre Week is going to take place between October 22 and 30. The festival will be held for the second time and is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of film and theatre director, holder of the state prize of the USSR and Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Mambetov.

Eight theatres arrived in the Kazakh capital from around the country. Besides, six foreign theaters will participate in the Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan.

The solemn opening ceremony will take place on October 22 at 07:30 p.m. at the Mambetov Kazakh State Drama and Comedy Theatre. The solemn closing ceremony is slated for October 30.