Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture
6 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan
21 October 2022, 13:44

6 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan dated this year to the 90th anniversary of Azerbaijan Mambetov and the Republic Day kicked off in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The Theatre Week is going to take place between October 22 and 30. The festival will be held for the second time and is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of film and theatre director, holder of the state prize of the USSR and Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Mambetov.

Eight theatres arrived in the Kazakh capital from around the country. Besides, six foreign theaters will participate in the Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan.

The solemn opening ceremony will take place on October 22 at 07:30 p.m. at the Mambetov Kazakh State Drama and Comedy Theatre. The solemn closing ceremony is slated for October 30.


Related news
Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
Kazakhstani actor awarded top honors at Korkut ata festival
Kazakhstan releases coins dated to 100th anniversary of Manshuk Mametova
Read also
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit
TV debates of presidential candidates to be held today
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

News

Archive