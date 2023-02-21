6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake

ISTANBUL/ANKARA. KAZINFORM - At least six people were killed and 294 others wounded after a fresh earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southernmost Hatay province, the country’s disaster agency said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

As many as 90 aftershocks have been recorded since Monday’s magnitude 6.4 quake, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The recent tremor hit Hatay’s Defne district at around 8.04 p.m. local time (1704GMT).

It was followed by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock three minutes later, with the epicenter in Hatay’s Samandag district.

According to the information obtained by Anadolu, no one remained in the rubble as a result of search and rescue efforts after the fresh quake.

The Hatay-centered earthquake came just two weeks after the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes centered in Kahramanmaras.

The powerful twin quakes struck 10 other provinces on Feb. 6 – Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Elazig.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the disaster, with the death toll now above 41,000, according to the latest official figures.​​​

Photo: Anadolu Agency