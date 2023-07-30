Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    6 die, 7 injured in fire in karaoke bar in Uzbek Fergana

    30 July 2023, 11:10

    FERGANA. KAZINFORM A fire broke out in a karaoke bar in Uzbek city of Fergana on July 29, Kazinform reports with reference to nuz.kz.

    The local emergency department was reported about the fire at 11:39 am. Six fire and rescue teams arrived at the scene. The fire was isolated at 11:48 am and extinguished at 11:56 am.

    Six people died and seven more were hospitalized.

    At the President’s instruction, a governmental commission led by Deputy Prime Minister Achilbay Ramatov was set up. The commission has already left for Fergana region to investigate into the accident and provide assistance to those injured.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Uzbekistan World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev meets with Vice President of National Science Academy Askar Dzhumadildayev
    2 Tokayev meets with Kazakhfilm Chairman Azamat Satybaldy
    3 Dastan Ryspekov relieved of Tourism Industry Committee Chairman post
    4 Atyrau oil refinery exceeds oil production target in 1H of 2023
    5 Pavlodar region leads nation in electricity generation