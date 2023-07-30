6 die, 7 injured in fire in karaoke bar in Uzbek Fergana

FERGANA. KAZINFORM A fire broke out in a karaoke bar in Uzbek city of Fergana on July 29, Kazinform reports with reference to nuz.kz.

The local emergency department was reported about the fire at 11:39 am. Six fire and rescue teams arrived at the scene. The fire was isolated at 11:48 am and extinguished at 11:56 am.

Six people died and seven more were hospitalized.

At the President’s instruction, a governmental commission led by Deputy Prime Minister Achilbay Ramatov was set up. The commission has already left for Fergana region to investigate into the accident and provide assistance to those injured.