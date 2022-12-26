Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6 dead, 19 missing as floods batter Philippines

26 December 2022, 18:15
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - At least six people were killed and thousands fled to safety after heavy rains and subsequent flooding hit the Philippines over the weekend, ruining Christmas celebrations, Anadolu Agency reports.

The country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a statement that 19 people are still missing as heavy rains lashed at least five regions of the Southeast Asian nation involving 13 provinces.

Heavy rains were recorded in Camarines Sur and Misamis Occidental provinces, as well as Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and Northern Mindanao regions.

The Filipino weather agency PAGASA said the cold and warm winds would continue to bring rain showers to Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan, which «may trigger floods and landslides.»

According to the disaster agency, the flooding affected over 23,700 families involving more than 100,000 individuals.

Around 44,700 people were displaced due to the rains and floods who are now staying in 27 evacuation centers, it added.


Photo: Anadolu Agency



