6 coronavirus patients in critical condition

4 December 2022, 13:08
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of December 4 some 1,364 people are being treated for coronavirus infection, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

1,166 were tested positive for coronavirus, 198 were diagnosed with pneumonia. Of which 176 are staying in the hospitals, 1,188 are treated at home.

6 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, 3 are on life support.

As earlier reported, 167 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan.


