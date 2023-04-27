Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    6 commuters killed, 18 injured in road accident in S. Afghanistan

    27 April 2023, 18:19

    KANDAHAR. KAZINFORM At least six commuters were killed and 18 others injured as a passenger bus turned turtle in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Thursday, provincial administration spokesman Hajji Zaid said.

    The accident occurred in Daman district when a Kabul-bound bus overturned due to reckless driving on the Kandahar-Kabul highway Thursday morning, killing six people and injuring 18 others, the official asserted without providing more details, Xinhua reports.

    This is the second road accident in Afghanistan over the past two days. A day earlier on Wednesday, a road crash claimed 11 lives and injured nine others in the northern Balkh province.

    Reckless driving on congested roads and lack of safety measures during travel often cause deadly road accidents in mountainous Afghanistan.

    More than 30 people have been killed and over 200 others injured in Afghanistan since Friday, the first day of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in the war-torn country.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents Transport World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Govt to create 14,000 more student beds amid rent crisis in Italy
    Over 20 people injured in road accident in Sri Lanka
    Heavy downpours cause flooding, damage in southern regions
    Volcano eruption in Guatemala forces evacuation of over 1,000 people
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region