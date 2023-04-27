Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6 commuters killed, 18 injured in road accident in S. Afghanistan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 April 2023, 18:19
6 commuters killed, 18 injured in road accident in S. Afghanistan Photo: AFP 2023 / RIZWAN TABASSUM

KANDAHAR. KAZINFORM At least six commuters were killed and 18 others injured as a passenger bus turned turtle in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Thursday, provincial administration spokesman Hajji Zaid said.

The accident occurred in Daman district when a Kabul-bound bus overturned due to reckless driving on the Kandahar-Kabul highway Thursday morning, killing six people and injuring 18 others, the official asserted without providing more details, Xinhua reports.

This is the second road accident in Afghanistan over the past two days. A day earlier on Wednesday, a road crash claimed 11 lives and injured nine others in the northern Balkh province.

Reckless driving on congested roads and lack of safety measures during travel often cause deadly road accidents in mountainous Afghanistan.

More than 30 people have been killed and over 200 others injured in Afghanistan since Friday, the first day of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in the war-torn country.


