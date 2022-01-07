Go to the main site
    6 checkpoints set up around Kazakh capital

    7 January 2022, 10:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Six checkpoints were set up around the Kazakh capital on the roads to Karaganda, Kokshetau, Pavlodar cities, the town of Kosshy and Korgalzhyn, and Astrakhanka villages, the city police department informs.

    As Khabar 24 TV Channel reported, it is restricted to enter and exit the city from 11:00 p.m. until 07:00 a.m.

    As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to impose the state of emergency in Nur-Sultan from January 5, 2022, until 00:00 January 19, 2022.

    Besides, to ensure security the winter vacations for schoolchildren are prolonged until January 17 and until January 24 for colleges and higher educational establishments.

    Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov urged the people to avoid crowded places and unlawful demonstrations.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

