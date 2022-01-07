Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6 checkpoints set up around Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 January 2022, 10:04
6 checkpoints set up around Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Six checkpoints were set up around the Kazakh capital on the roads to Karaganda, Kokshetau, Pavlodar cities, the town of Kosshy and Korgalzhyn, and Astrakhanka villages, the city police department informs.

As Khabar 24 TV Channel reported, it is restricted to enter and exit the city from 11:00 p.m. until 07:00 a.m.

As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to impose the state of emergency in Nur-Sultan from January 5, 2022, until 00:00 January 19, 2022.

Besides, to ensure security the winter vacations for schoolchildren are prolonged until January 17 and until January 24 for colleges and higher educational establishments.

Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov urged the people to avoid crowded places and unlawful demonstrations.


President of Kazakhstan    Nur-Sultan   2022 state of emergency  
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
