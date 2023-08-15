Go to the main site
    6 apartment buildings commissioned in Taraz

    15 August 2023, 12:08

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Mayor of Taraz city Bakytzhan Orynbekov, head of the regional maslikhat Abdaly Nuraliyev, members of the council of veterans, and others took part solemn ceremony as six apartment buildings for 460 apartments were commissioned in the city.

    For the past four years, the city put into service 5,800 apartments. 3,844 received new housing thanks to the state housing programs.

    42 residential buildings are being built in the city now. 2,820 apartments will be commissioned by the yearend.

    In 2019-2022, some 1,154 people received new housing under the Bakytty Otbasy program in the region. 16 more apartment buildings for 1,040 apartments will be built by the yearend.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

