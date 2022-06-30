6.8 mln passengers pass through airports in Kazakhstan since Jan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has fully resumed domestic and international air service, Kazinform reports.

«There are 5 regular air carriers in Kazakhstan which perform 600 flights a week and fly to 57 destinations. Besides, air companies offer 20 subsidized flights for ease of travel along the socially important directions,» deputy head of the civil aviation committee of the industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Saltanat Tompiyeva told a press conference at the Central Communications Service.

As stated there, Kazakhstan established international air service with 27 countries, and performs 476 international flights per week. 6.8 mln air passengers passed through the airports of Kazakhstan over the past 5 months that is 13% more against the same period of the previous year.



