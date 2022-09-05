Go to the main site
    6.8-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan

    5 September 2022, 14:40

    CHENGDU. KAZINFORM A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 12:52 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

    The epicenter was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 16 km, the CENC said, Xinhua reports.

    The epicenter is 39 km away from the county seat of Luding and there are several villages within the 5-km range around the epicenter.

    The tremor was felt in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan, which is 226 km away from the epicenter.


    Photo: ekonomigundemi.com.tr

