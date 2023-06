6,666 more beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 6,666 more Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

431 people recovered inNur-Sultan, 1,050 in Almaty, 604 in Shymkent, 259 in Akmola region, 522 in Aktobe region, 396 in Almaty region, 332 in Atyrau region, 115 in East Kazakhstan, 100 in Zhambyl region, 127 in West Kazakhstan, 1,129 in Karaganda region, 443 in Kostanay region, 197 in Kyzylorda region, 207 in Mangistau region, 419 in Pavlodar region, 208 in North Kazakhstan, 127 in Turkestan region. Thus the country’s recoveries from coronavirus rose to 591,964.