6,530 administered COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty last day

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 April 2021, 11:03
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 3,700 patients are being treated for coronavirus infection at the Almaty infectious diseases hospitals as of now.

As of April 22, 698 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city, including 85 asymptomatic. 360 were discharged from hospitals, 394 were admitted. 3,792 patients (including 105 children) are staying the infectious diseases hospitals. 235 are at the intensive care units, 26 are on life support. 5,954 with mild and moderate symptoms are treated at home, the city healthcare department reports.

161,953 people got the vaccine against COVID-19 between February 1 and April 22. 6,530 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. As of today there are 205 vaccination rooms. The seventh batch of vaccine up to 34,900 doses arrived in the city on April 22.


