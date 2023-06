6,138,795 Kazakhstanis get COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the official vaccination rates data, Kazinform reports.

6,138,795 Kazakhstanis got the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19, while 4,769,789 received the 2nd jab as of August 17, 2021.