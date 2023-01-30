Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.43 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.65 cny/kzt 67.89
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    6.1 magnitude earthquake hits northwest China

    30 January 2023, 10:33

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was registered on Monday on the territory of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China in the northwest of the country, the China Earthquake Administration reported. At first, the agency reported a 6.6 magnitude seismological activity, but then corrected these data, Kazinform reports citing TASS.

    Tremors occurred at 07:49 Beijing time (02:49 Moscow time) in Shahyar county in Aksu district. The earthquake focus was a depth of 50 km.

    The epicenter was located at a distance of 106 km southeast of the city of Aral with the population of 260,000 people.

    The information about casualties or damage is being specified.

    Photo: cnbcfm.com

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Chinese researchers build AI system for major ocean current prediction
    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with China on rescue of civil aircrafts
    China’s northernmost city saw its coldest day ever
    Oil prices increase with positive economic outlook in China
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
    2 Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships
    3 Mets predict no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 30
    4 Diplomatic activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran completely suspended - deputy minister
    5 Astana's Yevgeniy Gidich is 4th in Vuelta a San Juan finals