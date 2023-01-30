Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits northwest China

30 January 2023, 10:33
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits northwest China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was registered on Monday on the territory of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China in the northwest of the country, the China Earthquake Administration reported. At first, the agency reported a 6.6 magnitude seismological activity, but then corrected these data, Kazinform reports citing TASS.

Tremors occurred at 07:49 Beijing time (02:49 Moscow time) in Shahyar county in Aksu district. The earthquake focus was a depth of 50 km.

The epicenter was located at a distance of 106 km southeast of the city of Aral with the population of 260,000 people.

The information about casualties or damage is being specified.

