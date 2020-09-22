Go to the main site
    6,000 tons of waste collected on World Cleanup Day in Kazakhstan

    22 September 2020, 17:00

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 135,073 Kazakhstani volunteers collected above 6,020 tons of waste on World Cleanup Day.

    Notably, Kazakhstan for the third time took part in the World Cleanup Day, global volunteer event. Tons of glass, plastic, rubber, paper and metal were sent for recycling.

    Besides, they planted 5,725 trees.

    The campaign was organized by Let’s do it, Qazaq Eli, association of ecological organizations of Kazakhstan, coalition for green economy and G-Global development, Zhasyl Qalqan under the Stop Musor project and #Birge#TazaQazaqstan environmental movement.

    Annually the World Cleanup Day brings together 157 countries and 18 mln volunteers.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

