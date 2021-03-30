Go to the main site
    6,000 doses of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine to be delivered to Almaty in April

    30 March 2021, 16:16

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 6,000 doses of Kazakhstan’s KazCOVID-in vaccine are to be supplied to Almaty city in April. Some 65,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine are to be delivered as well, chief state sanitary officer of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the press briefing on Tuesday, Zhandarbek Bekshin revealed that the plans to roll out the mass vaccination in the city next month and didn’t rule out the possibility of delivery of the Chinese anti-COVID vaccine to Almaty.

    In his words, up to 250 vaccination centers are set to be opened in the city. Those will mostly operate at the state outpatient clinics, private medical institutions and even shopping malls.

    The chief state sanitary officer of Almaty city also said the Russian and Chinese vaccines against the coronavirus infection are to be supplied to the city without specifying when and how many doses of the Chinese vaccine will be delivered.

    Earlier it was reported that up to 81,000 residents of Almaty city are to be inoculated against the coronavirus infection in April 2021.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

