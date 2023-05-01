Go to the main site
    6,000 children take part in Dombyra Party

    1 May 2023, 16:14

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A Dombyra Party «People’s unity: sacred dombyra» dated to the People’s Unity Day of Kazakhstan took place across Aktobe region and Aktobe city, Kazinform cites the regional akimat’s press service.

    Governor of region Yeraly Tugzhanov, residents and guests of the city took part in the large-scale event. The governor noted the People’s Unity Day of Kazakhstan symbolizes friendship, patriotism and peace.

    Over 6,000 dombyra players performed the great masterpieces of the outstanding Kazakh composers.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

