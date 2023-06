5yo girl wins grand prix at national contest

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 5-year-old girl Amina Masalimova of Pavlodar won the grand prix at BE A STAR national contest.

It brought together schoolchildren and young people from Pavlodar, Semey, Ekibastuz, Pavlodar district. Amina Masalimova won the grand prix in the 3-5 years old age category.