5yo girl rescued after drowning dies

ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM When the local rescuers pulled the five-year-old girl from the water she had a pulse. Unfortunately, despite the CPR, the child died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, head of the crises management department of the emergency situations department of the region Nurzhan Borashev said.

A forensic medical exam is arranged to find out the details of the accident.