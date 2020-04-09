Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

5yo fell out of window in Temirtau

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
9 April 2020, 12:20
5yo fell out of window in Temirtau

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 5-year-old boy fell out of a window of an apartment located on the fourth floor of a multi-storey building in Temirtau. The child’s condition is serious, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The tragedy occurred on April 8, at 8 a.m. in the city of Temirtau. The child born in 2015 fell out of the window of an apartment on the 4th floor. The boy was immediately hospitalized.

«The child’s condition is serious, stable. He was examined by a surgeon, traumatologist and resuscitator. The patient was conscious. Doctors revealed craniocerebral trauma, bruises and fracture of the temporal bone. The kid was transferred to the multidisciplinary hospital named after Professor Makazhanov,» the Health Department of the Karaganda region reported.


Karaganda region    Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people