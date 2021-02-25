Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Politics

    5th session of National Council of Public Trust kicks off

    25 February 2021, 11:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The 5th session is held online.

    This week Assistant to President Yerlan Karin informed that the session would focus on the issues of implementation of the proposals put forward earlier as well as a number of new initiatives.

    This week the Head of State held meetings with members of the National Council of Public Trust Rakhim Oshakbayev and Kanat Sakhariyanov.

    Recall that the 4th session of the National Council of Public Trust was held in October 2020. The third session took place on May 27, 2020. The second session concentrating on the relevant issues of political, economic, and sociocultural modernization was organized on December 20, 2019.

    The first session of the National Council of Public Trust chaired by the Head of State was held on September 6, 2019.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the establishment and composition of the National Council of Public Trust on July 7, 2019.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships