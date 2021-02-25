Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Politics

5th session of National Council of Public Trust kicks off

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2021, 11:11
5th session of National Council of Public Trust kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 5th session is held online.

This week Assistant to President Yerlan Karin informed that the session would focus on the issues of implementation of the proposals put forward earlier as well as a number of new initiatives.

This week the Head of State held meetings with members of the National Council of Public Trust Rakhim Oshakbayev and Kanat Sakhariyanov.

Recall that the 4th session of the National Council of Public Trust was held in October 2020. The third session took place on May 27, 2020. The second session concentrating on the relevant issues of political, economic, and sociocultural modernization was organized on December 20, 2019.

The first session of the National Council of Public Trust chaired by the Head of State was held on September 6, 2019.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the establishment and composition of the National Council of Public Trust on July 7, 2019.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   National Public Confidence Council  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes