5th SCO and BRICS Countries’ Small and Medium Business Forum begins in Ufa

UFA. KAZINFORM The V Small and Medium Business Forum of the SCO and BRICS member-states has kicked off in Ufa today. As many as three thousand delegates from around 30 countries – are taking part in its work.

The list of the forum’s participants includes President of all-Russian public organization «Business Russia» Alexey Repik, Business Ombudsman of Russia Boris Titov, Special Envoy of the President of Russia for SCO Affairs Bakhtier Khakimov, President of Russian Trade-Industry Chamber Sergey Katyrin, ex-head of National Bank for economic development of Brazil Luis Eduardo Melin, Secretary –General of Pakistan Trade-Industry Chambers Federation Muhammad Ikbal Tahim and other officials.

Traditionally the annual forum’s program in Ufa is very rich and various. In the course of two days – September 26 and 27 – the delegates will be discussing several key themes, such as international cooperation, business protection in SCO and BRICS countries, development of international tourism, investments in innovations, trends in development of social business undertaking and other important subjects. 18 sections devoted to the problems in small and medium business development and support, no-barrier cooperation, strengthening of positions among export-oriented enterprises (logistics, certifications and custom procedures) will be held during the two days.

The problems of tourism, visa and transfer control will be also offered for discussion as well as problems of business undertaking in youth sphere, development of digital technologies and others. Special attention will be paid to acquaintance with the most successful projects of Russian and foreign small and medium enterprises. Exhibition zone, exchange of business contacts, an international presentation «Business opportunities in the SCO and BRICS area» will be opened as well.