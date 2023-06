5th repatriation flight from Katowice on his way to Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The fifth repatriation flight carrying 89 Kazakh nationals has left from Katowice to Almaty, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s telegram Channel reads.

It left from Katowice at 08:53 a.m. Nur-Sultan time. The plane is expected to land in Almaty at 03:03 p.m., it said in a statement.