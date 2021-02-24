Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    5th-grade student receives gift from Kazakh President in Pavlodar rgn

    24 February 2021, 16:45

    PAVLODAR. KAZIFORM – Fifth grader from Pavlodar region Mansur Baimusa has received a chessboard as a gift from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Pavlodar region’s administration.

    Two weeks ago, 10-year-old Mansur Baimusa – a native of Irtysh district – addressed a letter to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, telling about his passions for chess and the English language.

    Tokayev’s response letter to Mansur was handed over by Governor of Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov.

    In his response letter, the Kazakh President thanked the fifth grader for the wishes and appreciated his passions. In his turn, Tokayev wished Mansur to be a professional in his future area of work and faithfully serve his country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Pavlodar region President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued