5th-grade student receives gift from Kazakh President in Pavlodar rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 February 2021, 16:45
PAVLODAR. KAZIFORM – Fifth grader from Pavlodar region Mansur Baimusa has received a chessboard as a gift from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Pavlodar region’s administration.

Two weeks ago, 10-year-old Mansur Baimusa – a native of Irtysh district – addressed a letter to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, telling about his passions for chess and the English language.

Tokayev’s response letter to Mansur was handed over by Governor of Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov.

In his response letter, the Kazakh President thanked the fifth grader for the wishes and appreciated his passions. In his turn, Tokayev wished Mansur to be a professional in his future area of work and faithfully serve his country.

