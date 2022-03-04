Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
5th COVID wave on the wane in Almaty city – сhief sanitary officer

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 March 2022, 13:19
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – With the fifth wave of COVID-19 receding, the Almaty authorities are reporting less fresh cases daily, chief sanitary officer Kassymkhan Alpysbaiuly said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the city has entered the ‘green’ zone since 27 February as less and less new COVID-19 cases are reported there. For instance, Almaty detected 68 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, compared to 144 COVID-19 cases registered daily last week.

The fifth wave of COVID-19 is receding in Almaty thanks to the herd immunity of 59% and high effectiveness of COVID vaccines against the Omicron strain, he said.

Kassymkhan Alpysbaiuly also revealed that 245,885 people got revaccinated in Almaty city.

He urged those who are still pondering whether to get the anti-COVID shots or not to get immunized to stop the spread of the virus.


