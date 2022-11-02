Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

5th CIIE attracts 145 countries, regions, int'l organizations

2 November 2022, 18:38
5th CIIE attracts 145 countries, regions, int'l organizations
2 November 2022, 18:38

5th CIIE attracts 145 countries, regions, int'l organizations

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM Representatives from a total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations will participate in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, the organizer said on Tuesday.

Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, said at a press conference that 284 industry-leading enterprises, including some of the world's top 500 companies, will participate in this year's expo, Xinhua reports.

New exhibiting zones will open this year featuring the crop seeds industry and artificial intelligence industry, while hundreds of new consumer, agricultural, technological and service products will debut at the fifth CIIE.

The World Openness Report 2022 will be released at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a sideline event of the CIIE. This year's forum will hold over 20 sub-forums, according to Sun.

The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. As the world's first import-themed national-level expo, it has been held in the eastern Chinese metropolis annually since 2018


Photo: news.cn




Related news
APEC ministerial meeting kicks off in Thailand
Ronaldo to retire if Portugal win World Cup
UN chief calls for reaching consensus on climate actions at COP27
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News