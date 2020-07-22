Go to the main site
    5mln pharmaceuticals against COVID-19, pneumonia delivered to Turkestan rgn

    22 July 2020, 14:51

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Around 5 million pharmaceuticals needed to treat COVID-19 and pneumonia have been delivered to Turkestan region today, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

    The pharmaceuticals against COVID-19 purchased at the expense of the regional budget have been delivered from Uzbekistan. These pharmaceuticals include Ambroxol, Levofloxacin, Aminophylline, Azithromycin, Ceftriaxone, paracetamol, and whatnot.

    One part of the pharmaceuticals will be distributed to the regional and city hospitals, while the another - to 153 pharmacies with which the regional administration signed the memorandum to keep the certain pharmaceuticals at reasonable prices.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Turkestan region COVID-19
