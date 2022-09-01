1 September 2022 14:31

5mln hectares of unused lands to be withdrawn by yearend - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to improve the process of allocation of land plots to the entrepreneurs by the end of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, this process should be timesaving and transparent.

The Head of State also assigned to assess the availability of unoccupied or unused land plots. «This information should be fully available for business. I am confident that these measures will let raise competitiveness of business and economy as a whole,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers.

Besides, the Head of State reminded of the importance of withdrawing unused land plots.

He said that the Commission for Withdrawal of Unused and Illegally Allocated Land Plots had performed a huge work, thanks to which about 2.9mln hectares of lands were returned to the state. 5mln more hectares will be returned to the state by the end of the year.

The total area of unused or illegally allocated land plots in Kazakhstan is approximately 10mln hectares.

«The Government and the akims (regional governors) must take concrete decisions on these lands till the end of 2023,» he noted.

Photo: pixel-shot.com