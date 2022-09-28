Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev

    28 September 2022, 13:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum in Astana President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the country’s plans to transfer to 5G technology, Kazinform reports.

    As the President noted Kazakhstan plans to introduce 5G technology in three large city agglomerations in the near future to lay the foundation for the IT market breakthrough. It will reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, industry, transport, services, security, etc.

    Earlier the Head of State assigned to provide remote rural settlements with SpaceX and OneWeb internet.


    Photo from open sources

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Internet President of Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
    Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
    Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    Citizens are backbone of the state, President Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
    2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union