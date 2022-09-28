Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev
28 September 2022, 13:11

5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum in Astana President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the country’s plans to transfer to 5G technology, Kazinform reports.

As the President noted Kazakhstan plans to introduce 5G technology in three large city agglomerations in the near future to lay the foundation for the IT market breakthrough. It will reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, industry, transport, services, security, etc.

Earlier the Head of State assigned to provide remote rural settlements with SpaceX and OneWeb internet.


Photo from open sources

