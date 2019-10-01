Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
5G to come to Kazakhstan in 2021

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 October 2019, 12:00
5G to come to Kazakhstan in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev briefed on the implementation of 5G network the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

«Pursuant to the President’s task the Ministry works at installing the 5G network technology in Kazakhstan. The roadmap was already approved to achieve this goal. 5G mobile communication was tested in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. This October tests will be carried out in Shymkent. The opportunities for applying 5G network technologies in the development of the internet, telemedicine, industrial digitalization and smart cities will be analyzed following the results of the tests,» Askar Zhumagaliyev told the Government meeting.

With huge investments necessary for 5G installation the first phase will embrace Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent. 5G will cover Nazarbayev University, the territory of EXPO by the end of 2021, in 2022 it will be installed at the airport, railway station, big trade centers and squares. Later on since 2023 it will be implemented the countrywide. As a result, 97% of the country’s population will have broadband access by 2022. The rest 3% will be provided an opportunity to use satellite technologies infrastructure.

