    5G networks to cover Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent first

    30 July 2019, 13:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s three major citiesNur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent will be covered with 5G in the near future, AskhatUzbekov, Chief Financial Officer of Kazakhtelecom JSC, told a briefing, Kazinformcorrespondent reports.

    «This year our companyconducted two series of tests with major equipment suppliers. Our company hasan understanding of the way 5G will develop. As a company, we are ready tointroduce 5G. I think that in the near future, we will be technologicallyready. The question is to what extent our country and economy are ready for theintroduction of 5G. Because the current mobile Internet speeds are, inprinciple, sufficient to cover the existing demand,» said Askhat Uzbekov.

    Alongside this, he revealed what citiesin Kazakhstan are the first in the line to be covered by 5G networks.

    «We very clearly understand that our countrywill be one of the first to introduce 5G, we are very determined to do so. Thisis one of our strategic goals and we know, it is acknowledged, that 5G networkswill first cover the three major cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent. Ithink that it will be in the near future,» Uzbekov added.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

