5G networks to cover Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent first

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
30 July 2019, 13:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s three major cities Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent will be covered with 5G in the near future, Askhat Uzbekov, Chief Financial Officer of Kazakhtelecom JSC, told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year our company conducted two series of tests with major equipment suppliers. Our company has an understanding of the way 5G will develop. As a company, we are ready to introduce 5G. I think that in the near future, we will be technologically ready. The question is to what extent our country and economy are ready for the introduction of 5G. Because the current mobile Internet speeds are, in principle, sufficient to cover the existing demand,» said Askhat Uzbekov.

Alongside this, he revealed what cities in Kazakhstan are the first in the line to be covered by 5G networks.

«We very clearly understand that our country will be one of the first to introduce 5G, we are very determined to do so. This is one of our strategic goals and we know, it is acknowledged, that 5G networks will first cover the three major cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent. I think that it will be in the near future,» Uzbekov added.

