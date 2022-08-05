5 August 2022 13:24

5G likely to be introduced in Kazakhstan in 2024

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askhat Orazbek talked about the timeline for 5G introduction in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

5G technology is currently tested locally in a pilot mode in some cities of the country with the highest number of users, Vice Minister Orazbek said at an international forum ‘Towards Digital Kazakhstan’ in the Kazakh capital.

In his words, 5G network will be available in population clusters, Turkistan as well as the cities of republican subordinance, namely Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.

«We do realize that 5G introduction will result in a hike in mobile data traffic and the development of IT sector and smart homes. This is a trend. We will work together with mobile operators. We have a clear vision of how to do it,» Askhat Orazbek said.

He added that 5G will become available in 2024. «I believe that the population will be able to enjoy 5G in the territory of our country in two years’ time,» he added.