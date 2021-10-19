595 people inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn over past day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 595 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since February 1, 2021, the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines has been given to a total of 235,423 and the second jab to 206,504 people in the region.

It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination started all over country on April 2, 2021 for all those eligible to get a jab.



