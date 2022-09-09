59 new Kazakh students going to study in Europe on the EU scholarships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The European Union Delegation organized pre-departure orientation session for 59 Kazakh winners of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree (EMJMD) scholarships this year.

They will study variety of topics and innovative cross-disciplinary subjects at the best universities in 13 different European countries. With this group of 59 students the number of EMJMD students from Kazakhstan will get to 335, the Press and information team of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reports.

«The European Union pays significant attention to the development of the human capital, including education and health, and the youth, which is firmly enshrined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and Kazakhstan. Erasmus+ program is one of the biggest and very appreciated achievement in Europe, and I’m glad that our partner country Kazakhstan can also benefit of it. EU has recently launched regional DARYA (Dialogue and Actions for Resourceful Youth in Central Asia) program to support youth development. Exchanges of students strengthens people-to-people contacts and connectivity between EU and Kazakhstan» – said Kestutis Jankauskas, EU Ambassador in Kazakhstan while welcoming and congratulating the winners.

The representatives of Directorate General for Education and Culture in Brussels, a number of EU member state embassies in Kazakhstan as well as several Erasmus+ alumni students spoke about the program and provided the students with practical advice for their stay and studies in the EU.

Background information

Erasmus is the EU's flagship education and training programme. Started in 1987 it has enabled thousands of students to study and work abroad as well as supported co-operation between higher education institutions across Europe.

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees (EMJMD) form part of Erasmus+, the European Union’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport, running from 2021-2027. EMJMD is a high-quality, integrated programme of study at master level, offered by a consortium of higher education institutions from at least three different countries.

This year’s winners were selected out from 15,000 applicants. They will study mathematics, logistics, electronics, physics, lexicography, tourism development and culture, circular economy, nuclear physics, digital communications, engineering, translation and interpreting, medicine, European studies, politics and international affairs, biological and chemical engineering, agriculture, computer science, IT security, pharmaceuticals, climate and sustainability, linguistics, literature, neuroscience, eco-hydrology, and international law.

