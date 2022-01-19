Go to the main site
    584 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    19 January 2022, 17:42

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 584 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    . 584 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region350 of them were detected in Atyrau city, the healthcare department reports. 330 have developed clinical symptoms. 44 patients recovered over the past 24 hours. 2,919 are treated at home, 159 are staying in the modular hospital, 46 in the regional hospital, 28 in the district hospitals.

    543 coronavirus patients are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals at Tengiz oilfield.

    The region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

